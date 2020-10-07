$0.95 EPS Expected for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.81.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

