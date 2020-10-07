$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Varian Medical Systems reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAR. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.05.

Shares of VAR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,361. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.20. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,392,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,658,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,690,000 after buying an additional 1,013,719 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,332,000 after buying an additional 917,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,662,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,653,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

