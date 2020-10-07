0Chain Trading 17% Lower This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $89,288.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001282 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00061548 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

