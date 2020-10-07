0xcert Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $996,165.18 and $59,239.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.04886914 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057548 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031896 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

