$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $974.40 million and the highest is $1.07 billion. Mercadolibre posted sales of $603.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. 140166 upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,190.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,091.39. 410,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,270.00. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of -321.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,101.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $892.20.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 16.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth $1,530,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

