$1.12 EPS Expected for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.97. OneMain reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.24.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. 795,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,563. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.42. OneMain has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 93.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,821,000 after buying an additional 1,018,137 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of OneMain by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,117,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,464 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OneMain by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 270,003 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OneMain by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 230,963 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

