$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,305 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,326,000 after purchasing an additional 143,259 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 1,999,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,604,000 after acquiring an additional 326,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 622,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. 16,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,486. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.