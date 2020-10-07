$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $930.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,033 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,867 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 65.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,090,000 after purchasing an additional 335,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,492.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after purchasing an additional 430,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $69.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,120. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

