$1.16 EPS Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.53. 95,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,803. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $50,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $52,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

