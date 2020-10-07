$1.16 EPS Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.25. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 95,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,803. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

