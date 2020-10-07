$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.31.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,092. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,767.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $15,816,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

