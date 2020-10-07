$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.25. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $220,559.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,859,181.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $5,601,725. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $133.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,615. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.13. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

