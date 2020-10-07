$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.97. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after acquiring an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after acquiring an additional 405,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 677,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,945,000 after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 102,299 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

