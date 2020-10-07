$1.29 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post $1.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $1.37 million. DermTech reported sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $5.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $5.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.85 million, with estimates ranging from $7.19 million to $14.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). DermTech had a negative net margin of 599.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $26,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,360.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $82,286.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,420 shares of company stock valued at $123,564. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in DermTech by 25,700.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMTK stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. 125,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. DermTech has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.74.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.