$1.36 EPS Expected for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Packaging Corp Of America posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 28.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 61.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.04. 3,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,793. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

