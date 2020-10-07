$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $1,345,717. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after buying an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $93.91. 137,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,769. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.16. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $115.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

