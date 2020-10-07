$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.83.

NYSE:WSO traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.41. 168,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.19 and a 200 day moving average of $192.88. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $26,865,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 99.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

