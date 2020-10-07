$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.40.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cintas by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 10.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $284,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.98 on Friday, hitting $335.70. The stock had a trading volume of 305,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $344.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.67.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

