$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Oct 7th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 63.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ABG traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $113.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,206. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

