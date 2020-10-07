$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $7.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Capital One Financial raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Targa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.35.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

TRGP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.16. 131,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,493. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

