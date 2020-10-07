$10.54 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post $10.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.97 billion and the lowest is $9.68 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $41.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.68 billion to $43.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $46.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.82 billion to $48.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,970,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,222. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $130.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,962 shares of company stock valued at $79,655,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.