$117.56 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Oct 7th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report sales of $117.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $130.20 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $70.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $458.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.95 million to $490.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $761.38 million, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The business’s revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.26. The stock had a trading volume of 364,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,961. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.04.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,752 shares of company stock worth $19,756,585. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

