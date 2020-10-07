$14.56 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report sales of $14.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.03 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $19.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $58.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.46 billion to $62.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.36 billion to $94.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $11.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.54. 47,046,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,885,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $378.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.67.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

