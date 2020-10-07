1irstcoin (FST) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00007962 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $29.68 million and $63,316.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00624732 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.01 or 0.01604267 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000184 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023676 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004090 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,966,037 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

