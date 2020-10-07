1World Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One 1World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $4,531.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00260397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00082402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.01503243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00155431 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

