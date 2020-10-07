$2.29 Million in Sales Expected for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report $2.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.63 million and the lowest is $1.03 million. SAGE Therapeutics posted sales of $3.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 million to $16.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.56 million, with estimates ranging from $9.43 million to $64.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 998.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.63.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

