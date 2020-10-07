$2.31 EPS Expected for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.38. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,339. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.46. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $142.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

