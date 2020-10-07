$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $10.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $122.23. 1,123,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.91. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,982,000 after acquiring an additional 746,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,379,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,863,000 after acquiring an additional 264,690 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,700,000 after acquiring an additional 576,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,113,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,233,000 after acquiring an additional 161,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,802,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

