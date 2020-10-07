-$2.90 EPS Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.31). Alaska Air Group reported earnings of $2.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 210.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.94) to ($7.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.98. 69,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 1.56. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

