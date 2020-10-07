-$2.90 EPS Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.31). Alaska Air Group reported earnings of $2.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 210.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.94) to ($7.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.98. 69,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 1.56. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.