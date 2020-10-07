-$2.90 EPS Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.90) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.31). Alaska Air Group reported earnings of $2.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 210.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($8.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.94) to ($7.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 69,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 1.56. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

