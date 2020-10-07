20,342 Shares in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Bought by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 153.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $449,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMD traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. 1,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

