20,858 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

VGIT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.13. 802,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

