2,541 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,041,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,278. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $347.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average of $123.58.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

