$290.24 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will post sales of $290.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. Smart Global posted sales of $272.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 119,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 42,284 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 625,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,235. Smart Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $589.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

