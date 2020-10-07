$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $12.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $17.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ross Stores by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $567,673,000 after buying an additional 548,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,636,000 after purchasing an additional 229,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.14. 71,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,074. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

