$3.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.81 and the highest is $3.84. SYNNEX reported earnings of $4.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.23 to $12.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $14.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.86.

SNX stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,050. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $154.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average of $108.33.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,912.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3,039.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

