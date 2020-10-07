$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce $3.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.8% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 79,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 260,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. 43,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

