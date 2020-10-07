$310.60 Million in Sales Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce $310.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.60 million. Coherent reported sales of $335.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.43 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

COHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Longbow Research raised Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Vertical Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $113.16. 985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,134. Coherent has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.63. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

