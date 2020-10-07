$329.00 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will announce $329.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $341.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $325.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $257,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at $405,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total transaction of $2,691,463.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,221 shares of company stock worth $4,817,484 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,126,000 after acquiring an additional 173,930 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 57,137 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,769,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KWR stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $189.83. 89,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $208.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.80 and a 200 day moving average of $172.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

