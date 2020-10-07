$342.83 Million in Sales Expected for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will report sales of $342.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.20 million. Integra Lifesciences reported sales of $379.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on IART shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

IART stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $51.81. 16,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,785. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,627.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

