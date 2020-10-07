$35.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce sales of $35.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.41 billion and the lowest is $32.87 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $33.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $142.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.73 billion to $144.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $171.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $162.73 billion to $178.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $31.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,451.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,531.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,412.07. The stock has a market cap of $986.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.