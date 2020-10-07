3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Shares of MMM traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,142. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

