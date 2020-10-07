3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.49. 2,155,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

