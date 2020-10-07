$4.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.20 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $16.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

In other news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $305,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,414.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after buying an additional 110,717 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $72.20. 74,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,458. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

