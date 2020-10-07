$4.16 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce sales of $4.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 million to $5.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 324.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $259.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $330.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $137.55 million, with estimates ranging from $71.49 million to $255.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.62. 8,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.62. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

