$4.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post $4.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $16.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 278.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 23.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CORE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 242,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.