$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report sales of $4.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $16.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lear by 340.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after buying an additional 824,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 89.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 861,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,149,000 after purchasing an additional 405,925 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $44,130,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 410.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,742,000 after purchasing an additional 293,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

LEA traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.39. 1,089,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18. Lear has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

