4,086 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Acquired by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

RZV stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,488. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

