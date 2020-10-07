43,125 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $93,000.

FXI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,862,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,684,143. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

