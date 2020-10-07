$441.15 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will report sales of $441.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $439.74 million to $442.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $479.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other UniFirst news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,821 shares of company stock worth $709,890 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 14,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $188.46. The company had a trading volume of 56,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,715. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.91. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

